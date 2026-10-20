More women working in India, but not in paid jobs, says Oxfam study

Over the same period, the share of employed women in regular salaried jobs fell from 11 per cent to 8 per cent, while that in casual labour declined from 32 per cent to 20 per cent.
“In other words, as women have moved into work, they have moved out of the categories that typically come with a wage, a contract, or any security, and into unpaid or precarious own-account roles,” the analysis noted.
Much of this shift has been towards agriculture, the study said. The rise in female labour force participation, led by rural women, largely reflects economic distress, unpaid work and informal employment, with women returning to agriculture rather than moving into other sectors.