MPC will reassess growth-inflation dynamics at next meeting: RBI Governor

Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will reassess growth and inflation dynamics at its meeting next month amid rising prices of crude oil due to the ongoing West Asia crisis, Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Friday.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, the governor also said nearly 50 per cent of the Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR(B) deposits, mobilised under the forex swap facility is for 5-year tenor. The inflows under the FCNR (B) deposits totalled USD 127.22 billion in the recently concluded RBI swap facility.

On inflation, Malhotra said the rising crude oil prices will have an impact but it will depend on how much is passed through, he said.

"Crude has gone up. July was for the Indian basket an average of 82 billion dollars. August it has gone up to 90 billion dollars and so that will certainly have some impact, but it will depend again on the pass-through," Malhotra said in the interview. According to him, the government has to a great degree absorbed and cushioned that shock, as a result of that the Indian economy has weathered this shock really well. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor said it would continue to watch whether there is persistence, inflation expectations, and generalisation. "I mean, risks are there on both sides... The MPC will make a reassessment of the growth-inflation dynamics when it meets in a month or so. Let me not give my assessment," he said.

The next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), the RBI's rate-setting panel, is scheduled for October 5-7, 2026. On FCNR (B) deposits, the governor said the flows were certainly "very robust" and reflect the strong belief and confidence of the investors worldwide in the extremely strong macroeconomic fundamentals of India. "It demonstrates at the same time that we can get foreign flows, capital flows, in a short period of time. This helps us, in terms of financial stability, external sector resilience. We are quite happy with the result," he added. Malhotra said the strong flows has helped stabilise the forex markets. "It has given us the liquidity at the same time, and it has improved sentiments," he said.