Home / Economy / News / MRPL first state refiner to charter Iraqi crude cargo since Hormuz blockade

MRPL first state refiner to charter Iraqi crude cargo since Hormuz blockade

MRPL has booked the Aframax tanker Jasmin Joy to load crude from Iraq's ‌Basrah oil terminal on July 19-20

crude oil, hormuz, persian gulf
MRPL operates a 300,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Karnataka | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, July 7
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 11:21 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Mangalore ​Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd has ​chartered a vessel to load ‌crude oil from Iraq, the first Indian state-owned refiner to do so since the partial reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, three shipping sources said.

MRPL has booked the Aframax tanker Jasmin Joy to load crude from Iraq's ‌Basrah oil terminal on July 19-20, the sources said.

Indian state refiners have been struggling to secure ships to load crude from ports on the west of the Strait ​of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which roughly a ‌fifth of the world's oil and gas supplies transited ​before ‌the Israel-Iran conflict disrupted shipping in the ‌region.

MRPL, which operates a 300,000 barrel-per-day refinery in the southern ‌Indian state ​of Karnataka, did ​not immediately respond to a Reuters email seeking comment. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Chatroom: Rodtep scrolls can stop until annual return is finally filed

Premium

Odisha panel proposes project management overhaul as infra delays persist

Premium

Govt's collateral-free export credit scheme finds limited takers

Premium

Danish shipping giant Maersk charts course for India-built vessels

Premium

16th FC breaks with precedent, leaves out statewise GSDP projections

Topics :Mangalore Refinery and PetrochemicalsIraqIndia oil importsOil imports

First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story