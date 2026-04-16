MSME copper recyclers face shutdown risk amid West Asia conflict

India’s copper recycling industry, dominated by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), has flagged risks of “permanent shutdowns” as the ongoing West Asia conflict disrupts scrap supplies, paralyses logistics and drives a sharp spike in input costs.

In a detailed presentation submitted to the government earlier this month, the Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI) said nearly 23 per cent of India’s copper and copper alloy scrap imports, a critical feedstock for secondary smelters, originate from Gulf countries.

In financial year 2024-25 (FY25), India’s total copper and copper alloys scrap imports stood at 350,000 tonnes, of which 80,000 tonnes were sourced from gulf countries.

The immediate fallout has been a sharp cutback in operations. “We have scaled down production, focusing only on critical supplies to key OEMs (original equipment manufacturers),” he said.

The impact is visible on the ground. “Dubai and Saudi Arabia are big hubs of scrap supply to India. All that has stopped because shipping has stopped, creating a severe shortage of scrap in the country,” said Devendra Surana, managing director of Hyderabad-based Bhagyanagar India Ltd, which produces 20,000 tonnes of copper products annually.

However, disruptions linked to the conflict, including restrictions along key shipping routes, have severely choked supplies, leaving recyclers scrambling for raw material. Business Standard has reviewed the letter.

The disruption extends beyond the Gulf. “Even material coming from the US or South America is getting delayed. The entire shipping system has been disrupted, and we don’t know when material will arrive now,” Surana said, highlighting a broader breakdown of global supply chains due to reliance on transhipment hubs like Dubai.

At the same time, the industry is grappling with higher costs. Shipping lines have imposed additional surcharges ranging from $300 to $2,000 per container, significantly raising import costs.