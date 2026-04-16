MSME copper recyclers face shutdown risk amid West Asia conflict

In addition, it has sought priority allocation of gas and other fuels to ensure continuity of operations. “Priority in gas and fuel allocation to the recycling industry would be a key relief measure,” Surana said.
Describing the situation as “unprecedented”, the MRAI warned that unless immediate corrective steps are taken, the ongoing disruption could erode MSME viability, trigger job losses, and destabilise supply chains across key segments of the economy.
“The current disruptions have led to shipment delays, cargo stagnation at ports like Jebel Ali Port, and even de-loading of containers, severely affecting supply chains. India’s copper demand continues to rise, with secondary copper now contributing 42 per cent of total demand, up from 38 per cent in FY24. Yet, this growth is under threat as scrap shortages trigger sharp domestic price volatility,” said Sanjay Mehta, president of MRAI.