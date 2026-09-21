MSME credit rises 12.5% to ₹47.4 trn, industrial clusters drive growth

India’s micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) credit portfolio rose 12.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹47.4 trillion as of June 2026, with lending increasingly concentrated in established industrial and trading clusters, according to a report by CRIF High Mark.

CRIF classifies MSMEs by credit exposure as micro (up to ₹2 crore), small (₹2-20 crore) and medium (₹20-100 crore). Small and medium enterprises drove credit growth, with their portfolios expanding 20.3 per cent and 21.3 per cent, respectively, while lending to micro enterprises remained largely stagnant.

Micro enterprises accounted for 84.4 per cent of active MSME credit accounts, suggesting further scope for credit expansion and formalisation, the report said.

Manufacturing credit grew 17.4 per cent, while trading rose 12.7 per cent. Services recorded marginal growth of 0.2 per cent. Within manufacturing, engineering and machinery accounted for the largest share, followed by agro and forestry, chemicals, basic metals and textiles. Credit clusters deepen The number of high-density engineering and machinery districts, where MSME credit exceeds ₹1,000 crore, nearly doubled from 24 to 47 in three years. These districts accounted for 63.5 per cent of sectoral credit. Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Rajkot together accounted for 18.7 per cent. Wholesale trade districts with high credit volumes more than doubled from 54 to 119, accounting for 71.7 per cent of wholesale trade credit. High-volume retail trade districts rose from 143 to 189 and accounted for 75.1 per cent of retail trade credit.