MSMED amendment Bill seeks to fix late payments, ease biz for small firms

MSMEs registered on the Udyam portal have risen from 16.5 million as of April 1, 2023, to 91.6 million currently, while the sector provides employment to more than 400 million people, according to the government.
“The proposed amendments shall incentivise the growth of MSMEs, enable them to scale up and become champions of growth,” said Jitan Ram Manjhi, Minister of MSMEs, in the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill. This also aims to augment ease of doing business and promote compliance, the statement added.
Among the key changes, the Bill provides for online dispute resolution to enable micro and small enterprises to settle disputes in a more timely and cost-effective manner.