MSMED amendment Bill seeks to fix late payments, ease biz for small firms

“Unfortunately, working with MSMEs, my feeling is that this amendment will not yield the desired results as it is scratching the surface. There are many MSMEs which will be beyond the reach of this amendment. The issues are serious and require deeper analysis, especially that of TReDS. Only those with greater financial and professional resources may be able to effectively use TReDS. There is also a lack of clarity on how goods and services tax (GST) would be levied when invoices are discounted,” he said.