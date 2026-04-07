Multi-pronged strategy in works to tide over West Asia war impact

In the near term, the finance ministry is expecting a decline in remittances due to the workers not being able to send money home. However, in case of a prolonged war, the return of labour forces back to India could also be challenging, the source said. However, at present, the labour migration was not an issue and the government was monitoring the movement of workers on 11 major railway stations where such activity takes place, the source added. “There is no unusual movement there yet.”