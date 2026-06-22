Nabard appoints G Ramesh Kumar as new Chief General Manager of Assam unit

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) on Monday said G Ramesh Kumar has taken charge as its Chief General Manager of the Assam unit.

Kumar assumed the responsibility from Loken Das with immediate effect, Nabard said in a statement.

"An accomplished banking professional, G Ramesh Kumar brings over 30 years of extensive experience in banking and finance, with a strong focus on rural and development banking as well as project and corporate debt financing," it said.

Before his current posting in Assam, he led the Business Operations vertical of Nabard for more than four years, contributing significantly to the growth and strengthening of various banks and financial institutions, it added.