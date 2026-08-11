NaBFID, IIFCL, NIIF merger plan stuck amid inter-departmental reluctance

In terms of human resources, both IIFCL and NaBFID have comparable staff strength, with around 275 executives each.
NIIF brings institutional capital
In June this year, the Central government doubled its commitment to new and upcoming NIIF funds to Rs 60,000 crore.
NIIF has already raised capital from marquee institutional investors, including the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, AustralianSuper, CPP Investments, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, PSP Investments, Temasek, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, New Development Bank, Asian Development Bank, Japan Bank for International Cooperation, US International Development Finance Corporation, Axis Bank, HDFC Group, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, and State Bank of India, according to a government release.