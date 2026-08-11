NaBFID, IIFCL, NIIF merger plan stuck amid inter-departmental reluctance

A formal proposal for a three-way merger of infrastructure institutions — the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID), India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL), and the National Infrastructure Investment Fund (NIIF) — to create an omnibus institution for financing mega projects is gathering dust in their respective parent departments because of inter-departmental rivalries, according to a senior Finance Ministry official.

The first two organisations are under the Department of Financial Services, while NIIF, India’s sole sovereign-anchored fund, operates under the Department of Economic Affairs. Though both departments are part of the Union Finance Ministry, officials are reluctant to consider a three-way merger.

A measure of how alike NaBFID and IIFCL are in their operations can be gauged from S&P Global Ratings reports on the two institutions.

While the cost and structure of their capital differ, their investment objectives — and destinations — are broadly similar.

The merger, however, makes sense because all three institutions are in the infrastructure financing business. Both NaBFID and IIFCL are development banks. They raise debt from wholesale markets in India and abroad to finance projects. NIIF operates more like an investment fund, pooling capital from large institutions in India and overseas for investment in viable projects.

“Our ratings on NaBFID reflect our view of an almost certain likelihood that the Indian government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the institution in times of need. We therefore equalize our ratings on NaBFID with the sovereign credit ratings on India (BBB/Stable/A-2),” S&P said in its July 2026 report.

The language closely mirrors what the agency used to describe the financial support enjoyed by IIFCL in a report issued three years earlier.

In fact, it echoes the tone S&P has used since 2018, when IIFCL first entered the ratings market.