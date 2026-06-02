Why India needs cheaper finance to fight the rising cost of heatwaves

As India battles heatwaves, the debate around climate finance is shifting from one about long-term sustainability to one about immediate economic survival. From Delhi to Rajasthan and central India, repeated heatwaves are now disrupting labour productivity, electricity systems, and healthcare spending.

Yet, even as climate risks grow sharper, accessing climate finance -- particularly for adaptation projects in developing economies -- remains prohibitively expensive.

This contradiction lies at the centre of a widening global climate finance gap: the countries most vulnerable to climate change are often the ones paying the highest cost to finance climate action.

Why climate finance is becoming expensive

Climate finance for many developing countries is increasingly being criticised for adding to debt burdens rather than easing climate vulnerabilities. An October 2025 report by Oxfam and the CARE Climate Justice Centre found that for every $5 developing nations receive in climate finance, they pay back $7 in loan repayments.

Nearly two-thirds (65 per cent) of climate finance is delivered as loans, often at standard interest rates without concessions. This "crisis profiteering" by wealthy nations is worsening debt burdens across the Global South, which now stands at $3.3 trillion. In 2022 alone, developing countries received $62 billion in climate loans but face repayments of up to $88 billion -- a 42 per cent "profit" for creditors. Rich countries claim to have mobilised $116 billion in climate finance for 2022, but the true value is only around $28-35 billion, less than a third of the pledged amount, the report said.

High cost of capital in developing economies Since developing countries are often perceived as riskier investment destinations, they face significantly higher borrowing costs than advanced economies, making climate action more expensive. This financing gap is particularly visible in clean energy investments. Sehr Raheja, deputy programme manager at Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), told Business Standard, "Among emerging markets and developing economies, where India has one of the lowest costs of capital for grid-scale renewable energy projects, financing costs remain around 80 per cent higher than in advanced economies." While climate projects in countries such as Germany and the US can access debt at interest rates of around 3-5 per cent, comparable projects in India face borrowing costs above 11 per cent, with rates rising further in lower-rated economies such as South Africa, Sri Lanka and Zambia.

The challenge extends beyond project financing. According to the UN's Financing for Sustainable Development Report 2024, developing countries pay nearly twice as much in interest on sovereign debt as developed nations. Raheja said India's borrowing costs are also influenced by lower sovereign credit ratings despite strong macroeconomic fundamentals. "While government interventions like guarantees or standardised power purchase agreements in the case of renewable power projects can (and do) reduce some risks, they can’t necessarily overcome these deeper structural asymmetries in global finance alone," she said. Adaptation projects generate weaker financial returns Adaptation funding is critically underfunded, receiving only 33 per cent of climate finance as investors favour mitigation projects with more immediate financial returns, according to the Oxfam-CARE report. This bias leaves heat adaptation, water security, and agricultural resilience -- the very areas India needs most -- starved of capital.

Investment needs at India's subnational level are enormous. A May 2026 Climate Policy Initiative study found that the collective annual adaptation investment needs of just six Indian states amount to ₹444.7 billion from 2021 to 2030. However, state finances have been stressed by the economic slowdown and Covid-19 pandemic, constraining their ability to invest in climate adaptation. States also face borrowing constraints under new fiscal rules and pressure to reduce existing debt burdens, which further restricts their ability to bridge the adaptation funding gap. The global adaptation finance gap is widening According to the United Nations Environment Programme's Adaptation Gap Report 2024, international public adaptation finance flows to developing countries rose from $22 billion in 2021 to $28 billion in 2022. However, the estimated adaptation finance gap now stands at $187 billion to $359 billion annually.

Even meeting the Glasgow commitment to double adaptation finance by 2025 would close only around 5 per cent of the gap. Least developed countries got only 19.5 per cent and small island developing states just 2.9 per cent of total public climate finance over 2021-2022, and more than half of that was in the form of loans they have to repay. India's heatwaves are becoming an economic challenge Extreme heat is increasingly emerging as an economic risk for India, with longer and more frequent heatwaves reducing labour productivity, affecting agricultural output, increasing cooling demand and raising health-related costs.

"Strong El Nino-linked heat conditions could shave up to 2.5 per cent off India's GDP in 2026," said Dr Vishwas Chitale, fellow at the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), told Business Standard. Economists say the economic losses from heat are becoming structural rather than temporary. Citing McKinsey & Co estimates, Mitashi Singh, programme manager, Sustainable Habitat Programme, CSE, told Business Standard: "Heat-related productivity loss could add up to 4.5 per cent of India’s GDP -- around $150-250 billion -- by the end of this decade." Labour productivity remains one of the biggest concerns. The International Labour Organisation (ILO), in its report 'Working on a Warmer Planet', estimated that India lost 181 billion potential labour hours in 2023 because of heat exposure, resulting in income losses of $141 billion, including more than $71.9 billion in agriculture.

Dr Chitale said, "At scale, lost hours become lost growth for the nation. Industrial productivity, separately, is estimated to decline by around 2 per cent for every 1 degrees Celsius rise, and across an economy of India's size, even small percentage shifts produce enormous absolute losses." Indian cities and their adaptation infrastructure Indian cities face significant challenges in financing climate adaptation, with urban climate finance still heavily reliant on grants from state and central governments. According to Dr Chitale, this dependence is reflected in municipal budget constraints. "Cities in emerging markets and developing economies require $147 billion annually until 2030 for adaptation," he said.

Dr Chitale added that for regions with some of the world's most heat-exposed cities and populations, "that number is not a financing gap; it is a signal that the urban climate finance model urgently needs to be reimagined". Policy support is beginning to emerge. The 16th Finance Commission has recommended classifying heatwaves as a national disaster, a move that could unlock nearly ₹40,000 crore from mitigation funds for states during 2026-31. India's growing exposure to extreme heat will require substantial investments in cooling infrastructure and climate resilience. The India Cooling Action Plan (ICAP), launched in 2019 with a vision extending to 2037-38, outlines the need to reduce cooling demand, improve energy efficiency, transition to climate-friendly refrigerants and deploy advanced cooling technologies across sectors.