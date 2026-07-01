Nayara cuts petrol price by ₹5 a litre, diesel by ₹3 as global rates ease

Nayara Energy, India's largest private fuel retailer, on Wednesday cut petrol prices by ₹5 per litre and diesel by ₹3 a litre across its nationwide network, marking the first reduction in retail fuel prices by any company in more than two years as easing tensions in West Asia pulled down international oil prices.

The price cut follows a retreat in global crude oil prices after hostilities in West Asia eased and the reopening of a key maritime route restored the flow of crude oil and liquefied natural gas, reducing concerns over supply disruptions.

The revised rates have come into effect at all of Nayara's more than 7,000 fuel stations across the country, industry sources said. Actual pump prices vary across states depending on local levies such as value-added tax (VAT).

Public sector fuel retailers, however, kept prices unchanged. State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), which together account for more than 90 per cent of India's over one lakh fuel stations, did not announce any revision. In Delhi, petrol continues to be priced at ₹102.12 per litre and diesel at ₹95.20 per litre at IOC outlets. Nayara had been among the first retailers to raise fuel prices after the outbreak of the Iran conflict triggered a spike in international oil prices. On March 26, it increased petrol prices by ₹5 per litre and diesel by ₹3 per litre.