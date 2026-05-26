NCGTC raises loan cap for large MFIs to ₹1,000 cr under guarantee scheme

CGSMFI 2.0, which came into force on March 20, 2026, is scheduled to run until June 30, 2026, or until guarantees for ₹20,000 crore are issued by NCGTC — whichever is earlier.

Sources familiar with the development said disbursements had not been initiated so far and were expected to begin now after the revision in the limit for large borrowers. As a result, lenders have sought an extension of the June-end deadline.

There are also concerns that smaller MFIs — those with AUM of less than ₹500 crore — may still not be able to access their full share of the guarantee. The scheme requires banks and other institutions to ensure that at least 5 per cent of their total loan amount under the scheme is sanctioned to small MFIs, and 10 per cent to medium-sized ones.