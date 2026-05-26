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NCGTC raises loan cap for large MFIs to ₹1,000 cr under guarantee scheme

Disbursements under the scheme are yet to begin, as microlenders had flagged that the ₹300 crore cap for large institutions was inadequate

The credit bureau CRIF High Mark's latest report on microfinance, ‘Microlend' has it that at end-June 2024, the systemic book at Rs 4.32 trillion, marked a quarter-on-quarter decline of 2.3 per cent even though on a year-on-year basis, it is up 20.3
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Manojit Saha Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 8:28 PM IST
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The National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Ltd (NCGTC) has revised the loan limit for large microfinance institutions (MFIs) — those with assets under management (AUM) of ₹2,000 crore and above — under its credit guarantee scheme to ₹1,000 crore from the ₹300 crore notified in March.
 
The Credit Guarantee Scheme for Microfinance Institutions 2.0 (CGSMFI 2.0) was announced in March to provide guarantee cover to commercial banks and all-India financial institutions for loans extended to non-banking financial company microfinance institutions (NBFC-MFIs) and other MFIs, for on-lending to existing or new small borrowers. Under the scheme, loans of up to ₹20,000 crore were to be guaranteed by NCGTC.
 
Disbursements under the scheme are yet to begin, as microlenders had flagged that the ₹300 crore cap for large institutions was inadequate.
 
In a notification issued last week, NCGTC — wholly owned by the Government of India and the common trustee company for multiple credit guarantee funds — raised the sanctioned amount to ₹1,000 crore per large MFI, subject to a ceiling of 20 per cent of the institution’s AUM.
 
The scheme is aimed at restoring lender confidence and improving credit flow, particularly to small and medium MFIs. Bank funding to these institutions declined by nearly 70 per cent between the October-December quarter of FY24 and the same quarter of FY26.
 
CGSMFI 2.0, which came into force on March 20, 2026, is scheduled to run until June 30, 2026, or until guarantees for ₹20,000 crore are issued by NCGTC — whichever is earlier.
 
Sources familiar with the development said disbursements had not been initiated so far and were expected to begin now after the revision in the limit for large borrowers. As a result, lenders have sought an extension of the June-end deadline.
 
There are also concerns that smaller MFIs — those with AUM of less than ₹500 crore — may still not be able to access their full share of the guarantee. The scheme requires banks and other institutions to ensure that at least 5 per cent of their total loan amount under the scheme is sanctioned to small MFIs, and 10 per cent to medium-sized ones.
 
Microlenders have also requested that AUM calculations for smaller institutions include off-balance-sheet items, so they can benefit fully from the scheme. 
CREDIT GUARANTEE
 
  • CGSMFI 2.0 was announced in March, with overall guarantee issuance capped at ~20,000 crore
  • The scheme came into effect on March 20, 2026
  • Interest rates on loans to MFIs are capped at the external benchmark lending rate or the 1-year marginal cost of funds-based lending rate plus 2 per cent per annum
  • Maximum tenure is 3 years: 1-year moratorium plus 2 years for repayment
  • Lenders must ensure at least 5 per cent of the total loan amount is sanctioned to small MFIs and 10 per cent to medium-sized ones
  • Maximum loan amount is capped at 20% of the MFI’s AUM
 

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Topics :loansassets under managementmicrofinance industrymicrofinance firms

First Published: May 26 2026 | 8:27 PM IST

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