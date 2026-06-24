Home / Economy / News / Nearly 70% fresh e-Shram registrations are women, shows govt data

Nearly 70% fresh e-Shram registrations are women, shows govt data

The report said regardless of regions and the formal or informal nature of employment, women are over-represented in domestic work and own-use production, public administration, education and health

women farmer, women at work
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Women’s registrations were also higher than men’s in glass and ceramics, leather, and tourism and hospitality on the e-Shram portal
Auhona Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 11:30 PM IST
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Women now make up nearly seven in 10 new registrations on the government’s e-Shram portal, a sharp jump from an even gender split just two years ago. This indicates that a rising number of women are entering India’s informal workforce. 
Data from the Ministry of Labour and Employment shows that women accounted for 68.78 per cent of new registrations on the e-Shram portal in FY26, up from 52.38 per cent in FY23, the first full year for which comparable numbers are available. 
The share in FY26 is marginally higher than FY25, when it stood at 68.05 per cent. 
Launched in August 2021, the e-Shram portal serves as a national database of unorganised workers, including domestic workers, agricultural labourers, street vendors, construction workers, gig workers and self-employed individuals. 
It serves as the Centre’s national database for unorganised workers. The trend appears to be driven in part by agriculture, which remains the largest category on the e-Shram portal. 
Cumulatively, women account for 65.54 per cent of agricultural worker registrations on e-Shram, reflecting both rising female participation in rural economic activity and the prevalence of self-employment and family-based work. 
Women also cumulatively dominate registrations in several other categories. They account for 93.66 per cent of registrations in domestic and household work and 95.86 per cent in the apparel sector.  
Their share also remains high in education, beauty and wellness, gems and jewellery, office administration and facility management, and health care. 
Women’s registrations were also higher than men’s in glass and ceramics, leather, and tourism and hospitality on the e-Shram portal. 
According to the e-Shram data, women are disproportionately represented in sectors such as agriculture, domestic work, home-based production and small-scale self-employment, with limited access to social security, formal contracts or stable earnings. 
The International Labour Organization (ILO) has repeatedly underlined that women are overrepresented in informal and vulnerable employment. 
 
   

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Topics :women empowermentwomen employmentinformal workers

First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 11:30 PM IST

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