India’s diplomatic and economic calendar this week will focus on Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s visit to New Delhi, along with fresh readings on manufacturing and services activity.

Nepal PM Balendra Shah to hold talks with Modi

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah is scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. The two leaders are expected to review the full range of India-Nepal relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Shah arrived in India on Sunday for a two-day state visit from November 22 to 23 at PM Modi’s invitation. This is his first visit to India since taking office in March 2026 and his first bilateral visit abroad as Nepal’s prime minister.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Shah in New Delhi on Sunday and said India values its special friendship with Nepal. In a post on X, Jaishankar shared a photograph of the meeting and said he looked forward to Shah’s engagements with PM Modi on Monday. PMI Flash data on November 23 The HSBC Manufacturing and Services PMI Flash data for November will be released on November 23. India’s manufacturing activity moderated in October, with the HSBC India Manufacturing PMI falling to 54.7 from 55.1 in September. Growth in output and new orders slowed during the month. However, strong overseas demand pushed new export orders to a six-month high, while selling price inflation fell to its lowest level in nearly four years.

The services sector, meanwhile, expanded at its fastest pace in four months in October, supported by stronger domestic demand and new business orders. The HSBC India Services PMI rose to 55.8 in October from 55.2 in September, marking the strongest expansion since June. The reading remained above the 50 mark, which separates expansion from contraction, as well as its long-term average. New business increased at its fastest pace in four months, with companies citing favourable demand, new client acquisitions and successful advertising campaigns. Deposit growth data on November 27 The RBI will release bank deposit growth data on November 27, offering an update on the pace at which banks are attracting deposits.

Deposit growth in India rose to 16.9 per cent in the week ended October 30 from 16.7 per cent two weeks earlier. Deposit growth averaged 14.72 per cent between 1998 and 2026. It reached a record high of 29.3 per cent in January 2008 and a low of 2.7 per cent in December 2017. Forex reserves data on November 27 The RBI will release foreign exchange reserves data for the week ended November 20 on November 27. India’s forex reserves fell by $14.21 billion to $705.34 billion in the week ended November 13, according to the latest RBI data. Reserves had stood at $719.55 billion in the previous week ended November 6.