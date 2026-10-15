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Net direct tax collection grows 13% to ₹13.38 trillion till October 14

Net corporate tax collection rose 20.58 per cent to ₹5.99 trillion, while securities transaction tax receipts surged 52 per cent to ₹46,840 crore during April 1-October 14

Direct tax, tax refunds, Income tax collection
Refund issuances soared 24.22 per cent year-on-year to ₹2.65 trillion during the period
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2026 | 2:13 PM IST
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Net direct tax collection rose 13.21 per cent to about ₹13.38 trillion between April 1 and October 14, driven by a healthy pick-up in corporate taxes.

Net corporate tax mop-up grew 20.58 per cent to over ₹5.99 trillion, while non-corporate tax (paid by individuals, firms and HUFs) rose 5.83 per cent to about ₹6.92 trillion so far this fiscal year.

Collection from securities transaction tax (STT) swelled 52 per cent to ₹46,840 crore till October 14 of FY27.

Refund issuances soared 24.22 per cent year-on-year to ₹2.65 trillion during the period.

On a gross basis, direct tax collection rose 15 per cent to ₹16.03 trillion till October 14. This included corporate tax collection of ₹7.53 trillion and non-corporate tax of ₹8.03 trillion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Direct TaxTax Collectiondirect tax collectionIncome tax collectionNet direct tax collectionsTax collections

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First Published: Oct 15 2026 | 2:13 PM IST

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