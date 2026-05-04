Home / Economy / News / Net direct tax collection rises 5% to over ₹23.40 trillion in FY26

Net direct tax collection rises 5% to over ₹23.40 trillion in FY26

Gross direct tax collection during the recently concluded fiscal stood at about ₹28.12 lakh crore, up 4.03 per cent from the 2024-25 fiscal

DIRECT TAXES
Representative image from file.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 8:39 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Government's net direct tax collections grew 5.12 per cent to over ₹23.40 trillion in 2025-26, but missed the revised budgeted target set for the fiscal year that ended March 2026.

In the revised estimates (RE) for the fiscal year (2025-26), the government projected its direct tax collection at ₹24.21 lakh crore. This included a corporate tax of ₹11.09 trillion and personal income tax (including STT) of ₹13.12 lakh crore.

According to the data released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), net corporate tax mop-up was ₹10.99 lakh crore, and personal income tax, including Securities Transaction Tax, was about ₹12.41 trillion.

Net direct tax collection (including corporate and non-corporate tax) came in at ₹23.40 trillion in FY26, registering a 5.12 per cent growth over ₹22.26 trillion collected in FY25.

Refund issuance dipped 1.09 per cent year-on-year to ₹4.71 trillion in 2025-26.

Gross direct tax collection during the recently concluded fiscal stood at about ₹28.12 lakh crore, up 4.03 per cent from the 2024-25 fiscal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Central schemes likely to get fresh push after BJP's West Bengal win

Manufacturing PMI rises to 54.7 in April, cost pressure hits 44-month high

Crude oil prices expected to remain high and volatile, says CRISIL

India, Canada begin second round of CEPA trade talks to boost ties

Govt has no proposal for financial support to state-run fuel retailers

Topics :Direct TaxDirect tax collection risesDirect taxes

First Published: May 04 2026 | 8:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story