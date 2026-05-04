Net direct tax collections rise just 5% in FY26, miss revised estimates

India’s net direct tax collections rose by a meagre 5.12 per cent to ₹23.40 trillion in FY26 against 9 per cent growth assumed as per the revised estimates for the same fiscal year, according to provisional data released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Monday.

This is the lowest growth rate since the pandemic-induced 10 per cent contraction in FY21.

The government had revised downward its net direct tax collection estimates for FY26 in the revised estimates to ₹24.21 trillion from the Budget estimate of ₹25.2 trillion for the same year. Thus, the government has achieved approximately 96.7 per cent of the RE target — short by around ₹81,000 crore.

Growth was largely driven by robust corporation tax collections, while non-corporate tax collections showed near stagnation due to substantial relief to personal income taxpayers. The latter comprise taxes paid by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), firms, associations of persons, bodies of individuals, local authorities, and artificial juridical persons. Gross collections increased 4.03 per cent to ₹28.12 trillion during the year ended March 31, 2026. Refunds declined 1.09 per cent to ₹4.72 trillion, supporting net tax collections. Net corporate tax collections grew at 11.4 per cent to ₹10.99 trillion, indicating improved profitability and compliance among companies. On the other hand, non-corporate tax collections remained nearly flat, rising just 0.04 per cent to ₹11.83 trillion. Securities Transaction Tax (STT) collections rose nearly 8 per cent to ₹57,522 crore, reflecting sustained activity in equity markets despite intermittent volatility.

According to Rohinton Sidhwa, partner with Deloitte India, the year-end tax revenues are on expected lines, with mediocre growth of 5 per cent. “Non-corporate tax revenues have surprisingly sustained themselves in spite of a very significant rate cut. This is the largest component of direct tax collections and it’s reflective of both growth in volumes and the number of taxpayers.” Jayesh Sanghvi, tax partner with EY, said the non-corporate tax collections were expected to be impacted by the rate deductions on personal income tax in the Budget. “Healthy corporate tax growth and refund management have helped the overall growth at 5.12 per cent. The healthy corporate tax collections augur well despite disruptions from global conflicts and supply chains. Hopefully, the resilience will reflect positively in the coming time,” Sanghvi said.