Net FDI quadruples to $6.58 billion in April 2026, shows RBI data

Net foreign direct investment (FDI) into India jumped more than fourfold to $6.58 billion in April 2026 from the year-ago period, driven by a surge in equity inflows and lower repatriation by foreign investors, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. Net FDI stood at $1.59 billion in April 2025 and $917 million in March 2026.

Gross FDI inflows grew 65 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $15.29 billion in April, up from $9.25 billion a year ago and $6.63 billion in March.

Equity inflows, the largest component of FDI, jumped to $12.42 billion, compared with $6.82 billion in April 2025 and $3.58 billion in March 2026.

The RBI said that during April 2026, net FDI remained above the corresponding level in the previous year, supported by higher gross inflows and lower repatriation. Among equity inflows, financial services received the largest share, followed by retail and wholesale trade, manufacturing and computer services. These four sectors accounted for more than 80 per cent of total inflows. “Sourcewise, more than 75 per cent of FDI flows came from Japan, Singapore, and Mauritius. As regards outward FDI, around 80 per cent of the flows were directed to the US and the Cayman Islands. Financial, insurance, and business services, and the manufacturing sector accounted for more than 90 per cent of the outward flows,” the RBI said.

The sharp increase in inflows came despite a rise in outward FDI by Indian companies. Outward FDI by India rose to $4.82 billion in April, up from $2.56 billion in the preceding month and $3.39 billion in the year-ago period. Repatriation and disinvestment by foreign investors declined to $3.9 billion in April from $4.23 billion a year earlier, supporting the rise in net FDI inflows. However, portfolio flows remained under pressure. Net portfolio investment recorded an outflow of $7.26 billion during the month, compared with an outflow of $2.13 billion in April 2025. Foreign portfolio investors accounted for the bulk of the outflows, at $6.83 billion.