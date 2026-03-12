New truncated gas allocation regime still faces a large LNG shortfall

But loadings of LNG cargo from exporting nations, which give visibility to the government’s demand management in India, are few, according to the ship-tracking data accessed by Business Standard.
March loadings for India totalled around 10 LNG cargos, expected to reach later this month. Nigeria has loaded three cargos; the US loaded none. Qatar, which delivered 16 cargos to India in January, has declared force majeure; The UAE, which counts India as its biggest customer, has loaded only one cargo. Oman, located outside the Strait of Hormuz, is the only West Asian nation that can ship to India, but it is pulling back vessels because of Iranian attacks on its oil infrastructure.