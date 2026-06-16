Nine states raise Rs 20,461 crore through SDL auction amid lower yields

Nine states on Tuesday raised ₹20,461 crore through the sale of state development loans (SDLs), higher than the ₹14,800 crore mobilised in the previous week’s auction, although lower than the ₹23,000 crore indicated in the borrowing calendar.

The auction saw borrowing across both short- and long-term maturities. Assam, the only state to issue a 10-year paper, raised funds at a cut-off yield of 7.66 per cent. In the previous week’s auction, Tamil Nadu had reissued a 10-year security at a yield of 7.63 per cent.

Market participants said yields remained supported by the recent decline in government bond yields. The benchmark 10-year government security yield has eased by around 5 basis points since last week’s auction, falling to 6.86 per cent from 6.91 per cent on June 9.

At the longer end of the curve, Jammu & Kashmir reissued a 25-year security at a cut-off yield of 7.80 per cent, unchanged from the level at which Bihar had raised funds through a similar maturity in the previous auction. Among shorter-tenor papers, Andhra Pradesh raised funds through a six-year security at 7.28 per cent, while Punjab’s seven-year paper was priced at 7.55 per cent. Telangana reissued a seven-year security at 7.44 per cent, unchanged from the level at which Tamil Nadu had raised funds through a similar maturity in the previous auction. Kerala’s seven-year paper was priced at 7.53 per cent.