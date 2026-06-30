Nine years of GST: Experts call for litigation and compliance reforms

In a note marking nine years of GST, the government said the number of registered taxpayers has more than doubled to 1.65 crore from 66.5 lakh at the time of the tax’s rollout in July 2017. Gross GST collections have also increased from Rs 7.4 trillion in 2017-18 to Rs 22.08 trillion in 2025-26, with collections of about Rs 4.37 trillion recorded in April and May this fiscal.