Nine years of GST: Experts call for litigation and compliance reforms

The government said GST has replaced a fragmented indirect tax structure with a unified national tax regime, supported by technology-driven reforms such as e-invoicing, e-way bills and digitised return filing. It also highlighted the implementation of GST 2.0 last year, which rationalised tax rates and sought to simplify compliance.
Experts, however, said that while GST has matured into a stable revenue-generating system, several structural issues continue to affect businesses.
“Businesses, especially in the services sector, operating across multiple states continue to face a structural challenge under GST, as excess input tax credit (ITC) accumulated in one state cannot be utilised to offset the cash tax liability of registrations in another state. The government should explore a mechanism to address this issue,” said Pratik Jain, Partner, Price Waterhouse.