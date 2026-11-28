NITI Aayog will undertake a comprehensive assessment of 49 national missions, including those focused on energy security, healthcare, and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, to evaluate their relevance and effectiveness, and will recommend changes in implementation, according to an Economic Times report.

The exercise will examine whether the missions should continue in their existing form, undergo restructuring, be consolidated, or merged where necessary. It will also seek to identify operational, institutional, financial, and coordination-related bottlenecks affecting their implementation.

The missions under review include the National Critical Mission, National Energy Mission, National Health Mission, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, India Semiconductor Mission, Skill India Mission, National Food Security Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission, among others.

A senior government official told the Economic Times that the missions have been divided into five thematic groups to facilitate the assessment. These cover urban development, water, sanitation and environment; agriculture, allied activities and rural development; digital technology, innovation, education and skills; health, biotechnology, AYUSH and culture; and energy, strategic resources, science and emerging industries. NITI Aayog to invite bids for assessment The first group, covering urban development, water and sanitation, comprises 10 missions, while the agriculture, allied activities, and rural development category has 13. The third and fourth groups have eight missions each, while the fifth group has 10. NITI Aayog will soon invite bids to conduct the assessment and plans to submit its recommendations to the respective ministries by the end of the current financial year.