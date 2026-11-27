Amid growing use of trade restrictions on critical components by countries, NITI Aayog is assessing India’s import dependence in the capital goods sector and preparing policy recommendations to reduce it and expand the country’s share in global supply chains.

According to people familiar with the matter, the recommendations are likely to focus largely on regulatory and institutional measures. Officials have sought inputs on bottlenecks that could be eased to encourage domestic manufacturing of capital goods.

“There are two types of dependence. One, where there is complete dependence on other countries for capital goods, and another where a large majority of the manufacturing happens here but crucial components come from countries like China, which know exactly where each critical component they are exporting stands in the global supply chain, and use export controls as leverage. NITI is looking at both these aspects,” an official said.

The exercise comes amid growing calls from the government to strengthen self-reliance and domestic manufacturing. At the Ficci Annual General Meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi identified hand tools, power tools and machinery manufacturing, all part of the capital goods sector, as areas with significant export potential, particularly in developing countries and the Global South. NITI Aayog is likely to prepare a report as part of its trade assessment exercise. Queries sent to the think tank remained unanswered at the time of publication. The exercise gains significance amid recent export restrictions announced by China on critical construction equipment such as tunnel boring machines (TBMs), which India needs for major infrastructure projects across highways, railways, metros and the energy sector.

On Wednesday, the Cabinet announced an ₹11,000 crore scheme to support domestic manufacturing of heavy construction equipment and develop an ecosystem for this segment of the capital goods industry. While NITI Aayog has sought stakeholder inputs, the think tank is learnt to be less inclined towards financial incentives such as tax breaks and manufacturing subsidies. Instead, it is looking at ways to encourage research and development (R&D), a key area of concern across sectors. The Ministry of Heavy Industries has been implementing the National Capital Goods Policy for a decade, with its second phase currently underway. Under the ₹1,207 crore Phase II programme, 29 projects have been sanctioned, including centres of excellence, common engineering facilities, testing and certification centres, and technology accelerators.

The FY27 Budget also proposed two hi-tech tool rooms to support domestic design, testing and production of high-precision components. A report last week by the Confederation of Indian Industry and Boston Consulting Group called for greater focus on capital goods in emerging sectors such as semiconductors and data centres. It suggested extending selected incentive benefits, including those under the Semicon India Programme, to domestic capital goods development and procurement, backed by phased, product-specific domestic value addition thresholds verified through factory audits. The report also called for a review of inverted duty structures, where finished equipment used in electronics manufacturing attracts lower duties than the inputs and sub-assemblies required to manufacture it domestically.