NITI seeks visa-on-arrival, end to state entry taxes to boost tourism

India should move to a tourist visa-on-arrival regime for select countries and abolish state-level entry taxes and fees levied on tourist vehicles, NITI Aayog recommended on Tuesday, adding that regulatory friction, rather than weak demand, is the chief constraint on the country's tourism economy. The two proposals headline a wider set of non-financial reforms outlined in the report titled Unlocking Growth in Tourism and Hospitality Sector, released by the Centre's policy think tank. On the visa front, NITI Aayog has called for a transition from the current e-visa system to a tourist visa-on-arrival framework, supported by on-arrival digital authorisation, biometric verification and integration with global payment networks.

“Reliance on pre-approval processes increases planning requirements and limits short-notice and discretionary travel. Further, even within the e-visa framework, variation across categories in terms of validity, stay limits and entry conditions creates complexity for applicants,” the report noted. The report points to Singapore's SG Arrival Card and the United States' ESTA programme as models that combine ease of entry with security screening. It also proposes multiple-entry visas to encourage repeat travel, a rationalisation of overlapping e-visa sub-categories into a smaller set covering tourism, business, short-term medical and student visits, and a Tourist Refund Scheme that would let international visitors reclaim GST on purchases made in India.

The report argues that India's tourism sector is operating well below its potential despite a globally competitive offering, and that the binding constraint lies in "enabling conditions" rather than assets or demand. Speaking at the launch of the report, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Culture and Tourism, Government of India, said Indian tourism has now reached a stage where institutional efficiency becomes more powerful than investment. “If policy clarity is added and the pace of decision-making becomes adequate, it creates investor confidence, and once confidence is established, progress can accelerate,” he added. “If tourism is assessed only on the basis of resources, no country can surpass India, because India’s offerings are unmatched. But today the real competition is not about resources; it is about governance, statutory efficiency, infrastructure efficiency, administrative efficiency, and the experience that stakeholders and investors have when they try to invest in the sector,” added Shekhawat.