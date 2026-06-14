Nitin Gadkari approves 100% ethanol fuel use to reduce fossil fuel imports

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said he approved regulations granting legal recognition to the use of 100 per cent ethanol fuel, a move aimed at reducing India’s dependence on imported fossil fuels and accelerating the shift towards alternative energy sources.

Speaking at a press conference in Nagpur to mark 12 years of the NDA government, Gadkari said, “Last night at 8 pm, I signed the file, finalising the regulations to legally authorise the use of 100 per cent ethanol."

According to the minister, ethanol has the potential to emerge as a viable alternative to petrol, helping India reduce its massive fuel import bill. He noted that the country currently spends around ₹22 trillion on imports and said the government aims to lower this burden through domestically produced alternatives.

Highlighting his long-standing advocacy for ethanol-based fuels, Gadkari said the idea was initially met with scepticism and criticism. "I used to talk about this dream, and people used to laugh. Some friends even used to criticise it," he said. How are flex-fuel vehicles gaining momentum? Gadkari also highlighted recent flex-fuel vehicle launches. He recently joined Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to launch Maruti Suzuki’s ethanol-compatible WagonR, a version of the company’s best-selling hatchback designed to run on ethanol-petrol blends ranging from E20 to E100. Under current Indian regulations, the vehicle has been approved for use with E85 fuel.

The minister also highlighted Hero MotoCorp’s entry into the segment. The company, which accounts for a significant share of India’s motorcycle market, has launched flex-fuel variants of the Splendor+ and HF Deluxe equipped with E85-compatible engines. At the Hero MotoCorp launch event last week, both Gadkari and Puri advocated increasing the share of ethanol in transportation fuels. Gadkari said several major automakers are preparing to introduce ethanol-compatible vehicles in the coming weeks. "Companies such as Toyota, Suzuki, MG and Hyundai will launch 100 per cent ethanol-compatible vehicles within the next month and a half," he said. What is the hydrogen project planned in Nagpur? Beyond ethanol, Gadkari also outlined plans to expand the use of green hydrogen as a transport fuel. He said a pilot project will soon be launched in Nagpur featuring a hydrogen refuelling station and two hydrogen-powered buses. The buses will run on green hydrogen produced from water using electrolysers and will be open to the public.