Nitin Gadkari bets on MLFF tolling to raise revenues and cut congestion

The short-term performance of MLFF should be evidence enough to allay fears of revenue loss and the industry may budge on its call for a compensation mechanism from the government, a senior government official said. “In six months, people will realise that the fears are overplayed,” he added.

The NHAI has instituted an e-notice system, under which a notice is sent to vehicles that pass a plaza without paying the fee, and if they choose to pay the dues within 72 hours, there will be no penalty levied on them. After the period lapses, they would have to pay twice the fee.