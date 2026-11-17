A strategic brief note shared by GTRC-India with Business Standard says China's expansion was supported by concessional financing, assured markets, and technology acquisition and transfer. Its policy banks provided long-tenure loans at low interest rates, while state-controlled distributors provided assured markets for coal-based urea. The country also licensed foreign gasification technologies while investing in domestic research and technology development.
Over time, China moved from standalone gasification plants towards integrated manufacturing clusters, located in coal-producing regions such as Inner Mongolia, Ningxia, and Shaanxi. These clusters use common facilities for gasification, oxygen production, syngas cleaning, water treatment, power and other utilities, with the resulting syngas supplied to multiple downstream manufacturing units. This reduces duplication of expensive infrastructure and allows several products to be manufactured within a common industrial ecosystem, the CDEPR report says.