After PM Modi's call, ministers, NDA chief ministers cut convoy size

Bihar Chief Minister Choudhary said in Patna that the state government will encourage work-from-home practices and observe a “no vehicle day” once a week. He appealed to ministers, municipal corporation chairpersons, and other public representatives to avoid using additional escort vehicles while attending public programmes. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said he has reduced the size of his convoy and that there will be special focus on the use of electric vehicles in future. The Maharashtra government is considering halving the number of vehicles in ministers' convoys. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said he issued instructions to cut down the number of vehicles in his cavalcade, as did Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who announced a 50 per cent cut in his and his ministers’ convoys, and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. Ministers in the Delhi government travelled in the Metro on Wednesday.