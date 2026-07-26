No plan to adjust Budget numbers yet, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The government is not planning to reconsider its Budget numbers for now as the country has sufficient buffers to deal with pressures stemming from the West Asia conflict, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at an event in Mumbai on Sunday.

The government has “some resource kept aside” to meet challenges arising from rising risk insurance premia as ships pass through war zones, Sitharaman said. “I have kept buffers which can take care of it and therefore at this stage, I don’t think I’ll look at my budget number for readjusting,” she added, pointing to government support for oil and fertiliser imports at higher prices.

Risks to India’s economic outlook have increased as a truce between the US and Iran remains elusive, raising the prospect of prolonged geopolitical tensions and higher energy prices. India is a large importer of crude oil, making it susceptible to higher inflation and a wider trade deficit when energy prices climb. India’s inflation accelerated last month, rising above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) target for the first time in almost a year and a half as food prices hardened. Sitharaman said erratic monsoons due to the El Niño effect were adding to existing inflation risks, with the country receiving excessive rain in some parts and not enough in others.