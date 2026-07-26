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No plan to adjust Budget numbers yet, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

FM Nirmala Sitharaman says the government has adequate fiscal buffers to tackle risks from the West Asia conflict and sees no need to revise Budget estimates

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said indicators like GST collections pointed to resilient economic growth (Photo:PTI)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2026 | 11:20 PM IST
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The government  is not planning to reconsider its Budget numbers for now as the country has sufficient buffers to deal with pressures stemming from the West Asia conflict, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at an event in Mumbai on Sunday.  
The government has “some resource kept aside” to meet challenges arising from rising risk insurance premia as ships pass through war zones, Sitharaman said. “I have kept buffers which can take care of it and therefore at this stage, I don’t think I’ll look at my budget number for readjusting,” she added, pointing to government support for oil and fertiliser imports at higher prices. 
Risks to India’s economic outlook have increased as a truce between the US and Iran remains elusive, raising the prospect of prolonged geopolitical tensions and higher energy prices. India is a large importer of crude oil, making it susceptible to higher inflation and a wider trade deficit when energy prices climb.  
India’s inflation accelerated last month, rising above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) target for the first time in almost a year and a half as food prices hardened. Sitharaman said erratic monsoons due to the El Niño effect were adding to existing inflation risks, with the country receiving excessive rain in some parts and not enough in others. 
“Inflation therefore cannot be just imported,” she said, adding “it’s also our own want of rain and the monsoon being less-than-normal” that could also add to price pressures. 
The finance minister said several indicators including goods and services tax (GST) collections pointed to resilient economic growth. The RBI expects the economy to grow 6.6 per cent in the current financial year  despite headwinds from the war and a deficient monsoon.
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Topics :Nirmala SitharamanOil importsUnion budgetsUnion Budget

First Published: Jul 26 2026 | 11:20 PM IST

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