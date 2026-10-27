No pressure from US to reduce Russian oil imports, says Hardeep Puri

​India has faced no pressure from the US to reduce its Russian crude imports, oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday at an industry event.

"I never felt anything," ‌Puri said when asked ​if there has been ​pressure to cut Russian oil imports.

Puri said West Asia oil supplies have been rising as the region is able to ship out more cargoes.

He said India was getting 0.2% of its oil ​imports from Russia before the Ukraine war, while imports ‌have surged since the war started due to ​discounts on Russian oil.

India's imports of West Asian crude oil surged in September, returning to pre-war levels, while its ‌refiners cut back purchases ​of Russian oil amid ‌stiff competition from China, ship-tracking data showed.