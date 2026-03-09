Crude price rise may not substantially impact inflation: FM Sitharaman

The impact of ongoing geopolitical clashes in West Asia and rising global crude oil prices on inflation is not estimated to be substantial at this point, given that India’s inflation is near the lower bound, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Parliament on Monday.

In a written statement, Sitharaman said the medium-term impact of rising global crude oil prices on inflation would depend on several factors. These include exchange rate movements, the global demand-supply situation, monetary policy transmission, the state of general inflation, and the extent of indirect pass-through.

According to the FM’s reply, the government has taken several steps to control inflation and mitigate its impact on the common citizen, such as augmenting buffer stocks of essential food items, strategic sales of procured grains in the open market, facilitating imports, and imposing export curbs during periods of short supply.

Between the end of February and March 2, the crude oil FOB price (Indian Basket) rose from $69.01 to $80.16 per barrel. Global crude oil prices, including the Indian basket, had been on a declining trajectory over the past year, the Ministry of Finance highlighted. Retail inflation, under the new 2024 base year series, stood at 2.75 per cent in January, while the consumer food price index was pegged at 2.13 per cent. The weight of fuel and light has been reduced from 6.84 in the 2012 base year to 5.49 in the new 2024 base. The weight of food and beverages in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has also been reduced in the new series to 36.75 per cent from 45.86 per cent in the 2011-12 series. This change was made to reduce seasonal volatility in CPI inflation arising from food items.

The ministry’s latest monthly economic review said crude oil prices would need to remain above $100 per barrel for a sustained period for macroeconomic aggregates to reflect strain. The review also noted that a prolonged conflict in the Gulf region could be detrimental to the economy, putting pressure on inflation, the exchange rate, trade and capital flows, the balance of payments, and the current account deficit. Sectors such as fertilisers and petrochemicals, which depend on LNG and crude, could also be affected. Prices of LNG and crude have risen 9 per cent and 50 per cent, respectively, since the conflict began.