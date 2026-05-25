Not a BoP but a growing price adjustment problem for India's economy

Petroleum is more complicated but the principle of the government absorbing the burden (lower tax/higher subsidy rates) to cushion consumers is not very different (Fig. 2). The UPA government initiated gradual price increases to reduce subsidies. Thereafter, when oil prices declined dramatically post-2014 and 2016, the BJP government passed on only a part of the decline and mopped up the difference as a fiscal bonanza. However, after the outbreak of the Ukraine war in 2022 pushed global crude prices higher, taxes remained largely unchanged and the increase was passed on to consumers through higher petrol and diesel prices. In the latest episode, domestic prices have risen only marginally despite a sharp increase in global prices, with tax cuts acting as a buffer.