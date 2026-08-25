NRI deposit inflows fall 23% to $2.78 bn in April-June of FY27: RBI data

The flow of money from overseas Indians into non-resident Indian (NRI) deposit schemes dropped 23.24 per cent to $2.78 billion during April-June of FY27, from $3.61 billion in the corresponding period of FY26, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

The total outstanding NRI deposits stood at $168.51 billion at the end of June 2026. Outstanding NRI deposits were $165.96 billion in May 2026 and $168.33 billion in June 2025.

In its Bulletin, the RBI said, “Net inflows under non-resident deposits improved during June as compared to the previous month, driven by an increase in Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Banks) [FCNR(B)] deposits on account of policy measures. India’s foreign exchange reserves remain comfortable.”

NRI deposit schemes include foreign currency non-resident (bank) (FCNR(B)) deposits, non-resident external (NRE) deposits and non-resident ordinary (NRO) deposits. During the April-June period of FY27, inflows into FCNR(B) deposits stood at $1.73 billion, compared with $1.77 billion in the corresponding period a year ago. In June, the outstanding amount in FCNR(B) accounts stood at $35.49 billion, compared with $35.85 billion in June 2025. An FCNR(B) account allows customers to maintain a fixed deposit in India in freely convertible foreign currencies for a tenure ranging from one to five years. Since the account is maintained in foreign currency, it protects funds against currency fluctuations during the deposit tenure.