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NSO seeks to onboard all states, UTs in revised GSVA base-year series

The revised GSVA framework with 2022-23 as base year aims to improve accuracy, comparability and coverage of state-level economic estimates

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The unincorporated sector, which covers small enterprises and household production outside the formal corporate perimeter, will now be estimated annually rather than through extrapolation between survey years
Himanshi Bhardwaj
3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 8:22 PM IST
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The National Statistics Office (NSO) on Thursday notified uniform guidelines for compiling Gross State Value Added (GSVA), with 2022-23 as the new base year, in a move aimed at making state-level economic estimates more accurate, comparable, and better aligned with the current structure of the economy.
 
At present, 34 states/UTs are compiling Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) estimates with base year 2011-12, except Lakshadweep and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu. In the new series with base year 2022-23, the statistics ministry is seeking to onboard all states/UTs, including Lakshadweep and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, to ensure complete national coverage and uniformity in the compilation of Regional Accounts Statistics.
 
Among the other major changes, the new series moves away from single-deflation methods in many areas and recommends revaluation, double deflation, and volume extrapolation for constant-price estimates. The document says this should improve the measurement of real output by reducing distortions caused by mismatched price movements in inputs and outputs.
 
The revised framework also standardises treatment across sectors such as agriculture, mining, manufacturing, construction, electricity, transport, financial services, and public administration.
 
GSVA is a key indicator for measuring economic activity within a state or Union Territory, and it feeds into Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), the headline measure used for regional economic performance.
 
The methodology document shows that the revised GSVA framework relies more heavily on administrative and survey data, including Goods and Services Tax (GST), Public Financial Management System (PFMS), Annual Survey of Industries (ASI), Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE), Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), Household Consumer Expenditure Survey (HCES), and sector-specific records. It also expands the use of direct state-level estimation where available, while continuing allocation methods for sectors where state-level data remain incomplete.
 
For plantation activities, classified as kutcha construction under the national accounts framework, the new series introduces dynamic, state-specific cost structures sourced annually from NABARD, replacing what had been a more static input structure.
 
The unincorporated sector, which covers small enterprises and household production outside the formal corporate perimeter, will now be estimated annually rather than through extrapolation between survey years. This has been made possible by both ASUSE and the PLFS shifting to annual releases.
 
The revised framework comes after the national accounts base year was updated to 2022-23. “States and Union Territories are required to adopt the new base year for compilation of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), ensuring greater accuracy, consistency, and comparability in assessing regional economic performance,” said the statistics ministry in a note.
 

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 8:22 PM IST

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