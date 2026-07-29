NTPC plans ₹17 trillion investment by 2037 to expand power capacity

India's top power producer, NTPC, plans to invest about ₹17 trillion ​($177.62 billion) through fiscal 2037, aiming to nearly ​double its generation portfolio by 2032 en route to ‌almost tripling it by 2037, executives said.

The state-run producer is targeting a capacity portfolio of 150 gigawatts (GW) by fiscal year 2032, up from around 91 GW now, and 250 GW by fiscal year 2037, a recording from its annual analyst and investor meet showed.

NTPC Group's total portfolio capacity of 127 GW, including around 91 GW operational and 36 GW under construction.

The expansion is part of ‌a long-term investment plan, with capital allocation gradually shifting towards renewable energy, storage systems and nuclear power from coal-fired generation.

NTPC expects renewable energy to be the biggest contributor to future capacity growth, planning to raise capacity to 60 GW by FY32 and 136 GW by FY37, from about 12 ​GW operational now. It continues to expand thermal generation on the grounds that ‌coal, renewable energy backed by storage and nuclear power are the "three legs" of India's energy security. NTPC's coal-fired capacity ​could ‌increase to around 91 GW under current plans from 67 GW ‌now, executives said. The company is targeting 30 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047 as it steps a push into ‌nuclear ​power, with its ​eyes set on capacity of about 6 GW by 2037.