October retail inflation may have breached RBI's 6% upper limit: BS poll

India’s retail-inflation rate, which is based on the consumer price index (CPI), is likely to have breached the 6 per cent upper tolerance limit set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in October, according to a Business Standard poll of 11 economists — raising the prospects of a second rate increase by the central bank in two months.

The breach, they say, is owing to rising food prices and an unfavourable base effect due to rate rationalisation in goods and services tax last year. The estimates range between 5.9 per cent and 6.11 per cent, with the median estimate being 6.05 per cent.

“The indirect pass-through to the consumption basket of higher energy and industrial metal prices could further add to domestic inflationary pressures,” she added.

According to Rajani Sinha, chief economist at CareEdge Ratings, the uptick is driven by a broadbased increase in food prices, with meat and fish, edible oils, fruit, vegetables and sugar expected to record double-digit inflation rates.

If the estimates hold, it will be the first time since October 2024 that the headline inflation rate will be found to have crossed 6 per cent. The print will also be the last full inflation reading the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) sees before its December 2-4 meeting.

Sharing similar concerns, Aditi Nayar, chief economist, Icra, said the inflation rate in the food and beverages division in October was expected to show more than 8 per cent amid hardening across sub-segments. Nayar expects the core inflation rate (excluding food and fuel prices) to rise to 4.6 per cent from 4.3 per cent in the preceding month.

Madhavankutty G, chief economist at Canara Bank, put the October number at 6.05 per cent. He attributed the increase not only to prices of food, particularly protein, but also to a weaker rupee.