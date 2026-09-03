Odisha eyes Gulf investors seeking a hedge against West Asia risks

The Odisha government will make an investment pitch in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next week with plans to woo sovereign wealth funds, port operators and major industrial groups.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will lead the investment outreach from September 8 to 11, when the state plans to present Odisha not just as a mineral-rich investment destination but as an alternative manufacturing and export base with direct access to the Indian Ocean and the wider Asian market.

The state seeks to turn the disruption caused by the conflict in West Asia into an investment opportunity by exploring whether companies with manufacturing and logistics operations concentrated around Gulf ports could consider relocating or diversifying part of their operations to the state’s east coast.

The government has prepared a pipeline of 30 investment projects for presentation to nearly 30 large fund houses. The list includes projects such as a proposed rare-earth park, a critical-mineral park and a metallurgical special economic zone (SEZ), besides other large infrastructure and industrial projects.

The UAE outreach comes after Adani Enterprises and Abu Dhabi-based IRH, an IHC Group company, announced a joint venture to develop an integrated greenfield aluminium complex in Odisha with a proposed investment of Rs 1.08 trillion.

“Odisha will showcase opportunities for setting up export-focused facilities for alumina, aluminium, ferrochrome, ferroalloys and iron ore pellets in the proposed metallurgical SEZ. The idea is to use Odisha’s mineral resources and coastal infrastructure to create manufacturing facilities aimed specifically at overseas markets,” he told Business Standard.

Hemant Sharma, additional chief secretary of the Industries department, said the biggest focus would be export-oriented metallurgical industries and port-led industrialisation.

Unlike earlier roadshows that focused on individual investment proposals, the state will push for port-led industrialisation and export-oriented manufacturing, with five sectors forming the core of its pitch — export-oriented metallurgy, food and seafood exports, petrochemicals, port-based industrial parks and logistics.

For the first time, the state is proposing a dedicated metallurgical SEZ, which could provide a platform for companies seeking to manufacture and export mineral-based products. The proposed SEZ is intended to go beyond conventional mineral processing by locating export-oriented manufacturing close to Odisha’s ports.

The strategy is to tap the UAE’s deep pool of institutional capital rather than depend only on strategic industrial investors.

The government is targeting around 60 meetings with investors, industrial groups, port operators and fund houses. The funds include major Abu Dhabi-based and UAE investment institutions such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Mubadala Investment Company, IRH, Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD) and ADQ.

Odisha has planned a dedicated roundtable with leading investment and sovereign wealth funds. The funds include major Abu Dhabi-based and UAE investment institutions such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Mubadala Investment Company, IRH, Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD) and ADQ.

“New investment for ‘direct reduced iron-grade’ (DRI-grade) iron ore pellet units for export to West Asian markets could be explored. If any investor agrees to set up an export-oriented DRI-grade pellet plant in the SEZ, it can attract investments of not less than Rs 50,000 crore,” an industry leader said.

This would allow producers to access both domestic raw materials and international markets while reducing logistics costs.

The strategy is to tap the UAE’s deep pool of institutional capital rather than depend only on strategic industrial investors. Government officials are expected to showcase projects that can attract private and institutional capital through joint ventures, public-private partnerships and investments in Indian companies developing industrial infrastructure.

“Several of Odisha’s upcoming projects are being prepared with this objective. The proposed shipbuilding cluster, Puri International Airport, chemical park and rare-earth park are among projects that could be presented as investable opportunities,” Sharma said.