Odisha flags ₹48,448 crore audit backlog, warns of governance lapses

The Odisha government has flagged an alarming backlog of over 85,000 internal audit reports (IARs) and unresolved audit objections involving suspected financial irregularities worth a staggering Rs 48,448 crore, exposing deep systemic lapses in audit compliance, accountability, and fiscal management across departments.

The Finance Department, in a recent strongly worded communication to financial advisers (FAs) of all government departments, except the Law, Parliamentary Affairs, and Public Enterprises departments, described the scale of pendency as a matter of “grave concern” and directed immediate corrective measures.

The letter, issued by additional secretary Sagarika Hota, followed a review of monthly progress reports received till September 2025 from 27 administrative departments. The letter has been reviewed by Business Standard.

According to the review, as many as 8,214 IARs and 77,413 audit objections related to misappropriation of government money, recoverable dues, advances needing adjustment, and expenditures kept under objection by auditors were unsettled. The total amount involved has been pegged at Rs 4,84,48,10,18,830.75, indicating the enormity of unresolved financial exposure within the state machinery. The Finance Department said that the auditee organisations have failed to accord adequate attention to auditing of accounts and subsequent compliance. It pointed out that continued accumulation of outstanding advances over several years has made it difficult to fix responsibility or recover public funds.

“In many cases, audit objections have remained pending for 10 to 20 years, during which concerned officials either retired or passed away without any recovery proceedings or disciplinary action being initiated,” the letter stated. The Finance Department said such prolonged inaction has caused substantial losses to the state exchequer, particularly due to non-recovery of misappropriated amounts and non-adjustment of long-pending advances. Seeking to crack down on the situation, the additional secretary has asked financial advisers and assistant financial advisers to personally monitor pending audit reports and objections, conduct regular reviews, and direct auditee organisations to ensure early settlement.