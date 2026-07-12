Odisha panchayats face fiscal reset as state adopts 16th FC reforms

Panchanan Kanungo, former finance minister, said the state would have to proceed cautiously and fix criteria to levy tax or collect user fees. Households having a builtup area of over 1,000 square feet, along with assured water and power supply, sanitation, and waste disposal facilities, can be considered for tax, he said.
Economists, however, said the recommendations were fiscally prudent but politically challenging.
“The scope for raising local revenue remains constrained because panchayats have limited taxation powers. However, strengthening the fiscal autonomy of panchayats through a clear legal framework, while ensuring affordability and accountability, is essential for improving local-service delivery and reducing dependence on government transfers,” said Amarendra Das, associate professor of economics at the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER).