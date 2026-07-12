Odisha panchayats face fiscal reset as state adopts 16th FC reforms

Stating that a stronger local-revenue base will encourage better governance and service delivery at village level, Girish S N, commissioner and secretary to the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department, said the state government was not seriously thinking about levying tax on households in panchayats, but focusing on creating assets so that panchayats could become self-reliant with the revenue generated from such resources.

“The Odisha government has introduced schemes like the Bikashita Gaon Bikahita Odisha for infrastructure development and the creation of assets like Kalyan mandaps, community centres and parks in panchayats. Besides, several community projects are coming up with assistance from MP (member of Parliament) and MLA (member of Legislative Assembly) local area development funds. These projects will help generate revenue. We are planning to collect user fees against drinking water supply and sanitation facilities to inculcate a sense of ownership and responsibility for maintaining the assets,” he told Business Standard.