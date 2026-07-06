Odisha panel proposes project management overhaul as infra delays persist

The drinking-water sector presents a starker picture with the committee discovering that of the 207 mega projects sanctioned under the Jal Jeevan Mission, only 26 have been completed. While 134 projects have crossed the halfway stage, another 47 remain at preliminary levels as every project suffers time overruns. The report also referred to the Odisha High Court’s recent concern over an eight-year delay in implementing a drinking-water project in Cuttack district, despite the scheme being sanctioned in 2017 with a two-year completion target.