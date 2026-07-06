Odisha panel proposes project management overhaul as infra delays persist

Capital expenditure has also risen from 3.3 per cent of gross state domestic product in 2021-22 to 5 per cent in 2024-25, significantly above the all-state average. Roads and bridges account for nearly one-fourth of the expenditure, followed by irrigation, flood control, water supply and sanitation.
Of the 139 infrastructure projects, worth ₹50 crore and above, reviewed by the committee, only 35, or one-fourth, were progressing on schedule, while 104 projects had missed their timelines.
The review covered major departments including Works, Housing and Urban Development and Rural Development, indicating that execution delays are systemic rather than sector-specific.