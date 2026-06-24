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Odisha plans ₹50,000 crore maritime infra push with port, shipbuilding hub

The state plans a greenfield deep-sea port at Bahuda and a shipbuilding cluster near Paradip as it seeks to strengthen its strategic maritime position

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi releasing a booklet on coastal security capabilities and future roadmap at the multy agency maritime security group (policy) meeting in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.
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Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi releasing a booklet on coastal security capabilities and future roadmap at the multy agency maritime security group (policy) meeting in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.
Hemant Kumar Rout Bhubaneswar
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 9:15 PM IST
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Odisha is preparing for a massive maritime infrastructure expansion involving investments of around ₹50,000 crore, with plans to develop a new deepsea port and a shipbuilding cluster as the state seeks to strengthen its strategic position along India’s eastern coastline while supporting the country's growing maritime security architecture.
  Inaugurating the 14th Multi-Agency Maritime Security Group (Policy) meeting here on Wednesday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said a greenfield deepsea port is being developed at Bahuda in Ganjam district, while a shipbuilding cluster is coming up in Kendrapara district to further strengthen Odisha’s maritime position. This is the first time the high-level national conference has been held outside New Delhi.
 
Stressing that maritime security and economic development are increasingly intertwined, Majhi said Odisha’s extensive coastline and maritime heritage place the state at the centre of India’s emerging Indo-Pacific strategy. The proposed investments are expected to transform Odisha’s maritime landscape, he said.
 
The deepsea port planned near the mouth of the Bahuda River is envisaged as one of the largest greenfield port projects on India’s eastern coast. The project, estimated to attract investments of over ₹21,500 crore, is being pursued through collaboration between the Odisha Maritime Board, Paradip Port Authority, and central government agencies under the Sagarmala programme.
 
Once operational, the port, with a cargo handling capacity of nearly 150 million tonnes per annum, is expected to provide an alternative maritime gateway for mineral-rich Odisha and neighbouring states. The facility is also expected to spur the development of logistics parks, industrial clusters, warehousing facilities, and export-oriented industries in southern Odisha.
 
Alongside the port project, the state is planning a 1.2 million gross tonnage capacity shipbuilding and ship repair cluster opposite the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative plant near Paradip. The proposed maritime industrial hub, to be developed with an investment of around ₹24,700 crore, will attract investments in shipbuilding yards, repair docks, marine equipment manufacturing units, and ancillary industries. These projects will be developed through a special purpose vehicle between the Odisha government and Paradip Port Authority.
 
With increasing geopolitical attention focused on the Indo-Pacific, both the Centre and the state government are focusing on strengthening coastal infrastructure, maritime logistics, and shipbuilding capacity.
 
Addressing the conference, Majhi said the nature of maritime security had evolved in recent years. Beyond traditional concerns such as coastal surveillance and law enforcement, it now encompasses the protection of critical infrastructure, cybersecurity, disaster response, environmental conservation, and maritime domain awareness, he said.
 
“The use of artificial intelligence, unmanned systems, and modern monitoring networks in the field of maritime security is the need of the hour,” he said, highlighting emerging technologies expected to play a greater role in securing India’s coastline.
 
Majhi also referred to initiatives such as the installation of Nabhmitra transponders in fishing vessels and the Coastal Vibrant Villages initiative as important measures to improve coastal security and communication networks.
 
Describing the 21st century as the “Indo-Pacific century”, Majhi said India is rapidly emerging as a major maritime power, and Odisha is well-positioned to contribute to that growth. The state’s 575-kilometre coastline along the Bay of Bengal remains one of its most valuable strategic and economic assets, he added.
 
National Maritime Security Coordinator Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta (Retd) said maritime security required a comprehensive framework integrating multiple agencies and sectors. “It is very difficult to find a specific model for maritime security. A well-thought-out strategic framework needs to be developed based on various models,” he said, adding that the national maritime security office is working closely with coastal states to strengthen awareness and preparedness on maritime security issues.
 
Odisha Chief Secretary Anu Garg emphasised that maritime security should be viewed not only through a military lens but also from the perspective of development, livelihoods, and sustainable growth of coastal communities. Urging senior officials, she said equal importance should be given to the protection and development of not only the main coastal areas but also the islands in the sea.
 
   

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Topics :Odisha maritime projectsShipbuildingmaritime security

First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 9:15 PM IST

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