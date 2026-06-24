Odisha plans ₹50,000 crore maritime infra push with port, shipbuilding hub

Alongside the port project, the state is planning a 1.2 million gross tonnage capacity shipbuilding and ship repair cluster opposite the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative plant near Paradip. The proposed maritime industrial hub, to be developed with an investment of around ₹24,700 crore, will attract investments in shipbuilding yards, repair docks, marine equipment manufacturing units, and ancillary industries. These projects will be developed through a special purpose vehicle between the Odisha government and Paradip Port Authority.
With increasing geopolitical attention focused on the Indo-Pacific, both the Centre and the state government are focusing on strengthening coastal infrastructure, maritime logistics, and shipbuilding capacity.