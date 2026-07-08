Odisha plans end-to-end digital, cashless property registration overhaul

Although other states, such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, have substantially digitised land registration through platforms offering online appointment booking, electronic payment of stamp duty and registration fees, digital document uploads and integration with land records, most still require applicants to visit sub-registrar offices at multiple stages of the registration process.
"Odisha's proposed model goes a step further by making the application process entirely online, abolishing cash payments altogether and limiting physical presence largely to the statutory requirement of identity verification and execution of the deed," said a revenue official.
In another significant reform, the government is also considering a proposal to delink document verification from the jurisdiction of a particular registration office. Under the proposed mechanism, registration documents could be digitally scrutinised by any registration office in Odisha instead of being confined to the office where the property is proposed to be registered.