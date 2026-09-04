Odisha plans integrated university township with industry focus

Odisha is working on an ambitious plan to establish an integrated university township that will bring higher education, research, skill development and innovation under one roof.

The state has identified several regions for detailed examination and giving in-principle approval to a framework that envisages industry-led campuses, mining-focused universities and shared infrastructure.

The proposed integrated university township is part of the Centre’s university townships plan announced during Union Budget 2026-27.

As announced, the Centre will support states, through a challenge route, in establishing five university townships near major industrial and logistic corridors. The academic zones will host multiple universities, colleges, research institutions, skill and innovation centres, besides residential complexes.

Initially, Odisha has identified three places — Kamakhyanagar in Dhenkanal, Balukhand in Puri and Jatni-Tangi in Khordha as potential locations.

The criteria considered for selecting locations include proximity to industrial and logistics corridors, availability of about 1,000 acres of land and the readiness of the state government to facilitate the project.

After a recent high-level meeting chaired by Anu Garg, Odisha chief secretary, the higher education department has been asked to explore the possibility of establishing the proposed university township in and around Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur and Koraput. Also, it was told to examine other suitable locations in the state.