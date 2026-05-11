Odisha rolls out CGD Policy 2026, expects investments worth over ₹5,100 cr

Amid growing concerns over energy security and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call for energy conservation and adoption of cleaner fuels, the Odisha government has rolled out an ambitious policy to rapidly expand city gas infrastructure across the state, paving the way for piped natural gas (PNG) connections and compressed natural gas (CNG) stations in urban areas through a fast-track approval mechanism.

Under the Odisha City Gas Distribution (CGD) Policy, 2026, the state has authorised five city gas distribution entities — GAIL (India) Limited, GAIL Gas Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Adani Total Gas Limited and Megha Gas — to implement city gas distribution projects across urban centres in all 30 districts.

As the Centre has set a target to increase the share of natural gas in the country’s primary energy mix from 6.2 per cent to 15 per cent by 2030, this newly formulated Odisha policy is expected to accelerate the rollout of more than nine lakh domestic PNG connections and establish around 271 CNG stations, attracting investments of about ₹5,100 crore in the coming years. Usha Padhee, additional chief secretary of the Housing and Urban Development Department, said the new policy will ensure faster expansion of the CGD network across the state, promote cleaner energy usage in domestic, industrial, commercial and transport sectors, widen infrastructure coverage, and generate associated value-added services and opportunities.

As part of the policy, the state government will put in place a streamlined, time-bound and single-window approval mechanism for pipeline laying, land allotment, equipment installation and other regulatory clearances. The policy notes that the five entities have committed to providing around 9,09,682 domestic PNG connections and establishing 271 CNG stations under their minimum work programme. The state government has announced a one-time moratorium by waiving permission and supervision charges for pipeline laying across roads, municipal areas, industrial zones, panchayat roads, water resources infrastructure and other state agencies till March 31, 2027, to encourage rapid expansion of gas infrastructure and reduce initial implementation bottlenecks.

Officials said the waiver is expected to significantly lower upfront project costs and incentivise faster rollout of underground gas pipeline networks in urban and semi-urban areas. An institutional framework headed by the chief secretary and a unified single-window portal integrating clearances from agencies such as the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation, National Highways Authority of India, Railways and other statutory bodies will be introduced to oversee the creation of CGD infrastructure and streamline approvals. In a major ease-of-doing-business reform, the policy mandates that applications for laying steel and MDPE pipelines must be processed within seven working days, while permissions not granted within 30 days will be deemed automatically approved, allowing the CGD entity to commence work after informing the district nodal officer. Similarly, permissions for the installation of pressure regulating stations and associated gas infrastructure will be granted within seven days of compliance with formalities.

Recognising land availability as one of the biggest challenges in gas infrastructure development, the policy provides for priority allotment of government land for city gate stations, CNG stations, LNG facilities and associated infrastructure on long-term lease for up to 30 years at nominal lease rentals. District authorities and planning agencies have been directed to earmark land parcels in master plans, including plots of at least 2,500 square metres for city gate stations and 1,000 square metres for CNG stations at strategic traffic corridors. As part of the policy, urban local bodies and development authorities have been mandated to incorporate provisions for PNG pipelines in all future residential and commercial building plans, ensuring gas infrastructure becomes an integral component of urban planning. Government residential complexes, guest houses and office buildings will also be encouraged to include PNG connectivity provisions at the design stage.

With an eye on cleaner mobility, the state government has proposed the adoption of CNG and LNG as preferred transportation fuels. Educational institutions and private transport operators in cities with populations exceeding five lakh will have to shift to cleaner fuels within two years. An online approval mechanism will also be introduced for retrofitting CNG and LNG kits in vehicles. In a future-oriented move, the policy has prescribed specific provisions for the development of compressed biogas plants in collaboration with municipal bodies, in line with the Government of India’s mandatory blending targets for compressed biogas in the city gas sector.