Odisha seeks to become India's next diamond hub with dedicated policy

Official sources said the Odisha Gems and Jewellery Policy, 2026 — expected to be finalised within the next two to three months — will be accompanied by a Gems and Jewellery Park along the Khurda-Nayagarh road. The location and a land parcel of over 200 acres have already been identified.
The move comes as Odisha has emerged as one of the country’s fastest-growing destinations for LGD manufacturing, attracting approved investments of over ₹10,317.5 crore from four companies. The state has the potential to evolve into India’s second major diamond hub, officials said.
The approved projects include Kira Diam LLP with an investment of ₹7,000 crore, Anjali Labtech Ltd with ₹1,617.5 crore, Grow Magnificent Private Ltd with ₹1,200 crore and AVP Star Private Ltd with ₹500 crore. Together, these projects are expected to generate around 8,600 direct jobs. Besides, three more proposals — Dholkia Lab Grown Diamond Pvt Ltd (₹4,500 crore), Neorganic Diamond Pvt Ltd (₹1,600 crore), and Green Lab Diamonds LLP (₹2,500 crore) — are expected to be approved soon, taking the total proposed investment in the sector to nearly ₹18,917.5 crore, with an employment potential of over 16,000.