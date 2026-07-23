Odisha seeks to become India's next diamond hub with dedicated policy

Riding on a surge of investments in the lab-grown diamond (LGD) sector, the Odisha government is preparing to unveil a dedicated gems and jewellery policy and develop a dedicated park for upcoming units in the segment.

Odisha will be only the second state after Maharashtra to formulate a sector-specific policy aimed at developing an integrated ecosystem for diamond and jewellery manufacturing. While Gujarat is the primary market leader in India’s gems and jewellery sector, driving over 80 per cent of diamond processing and 72 per cent of the world’s processed diamonds, Tamil Nadu supports the sector through export frameworks.

Official sources said the Odisha Gems and Jewellery Policy, 2026 — expected to be finalised within the next two to three months — will be accompanied by a Gems and Jewellery Park along the Khurda-Nayagarh road. The location and a land parcel of over 200 acres have already been identified.

The move comes as Odisha has emerged as one of the country’s fastest-growing destinations for LGD manufacturing, attracting approved investments of over ₹10,317.5 crore from four companies. The state has the potential to evolve into India’s second major diamond hub, officials said.