Oil companies' production decline rate superior to global average: Minister

India's national oil companies have been able to contain the annual decline rate in production to around 2 per cent since 2014-15, three times better than the global average decline rate of 6 per cent for mature fields, according to the International Energy Agency, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Parliament in a written reply.

He said domestic production of crude oil from offshore and onshore fields stood at 27.96 million tonnes (MT) last financial year (2025-26), against 28.70 MT in 2024-25 and 29.36 MT in 2023-24. "The domestic oil production over the last three years has shown slight decline primarily owing to natural decline in mature and ageing oil and gas fields," Puri said.