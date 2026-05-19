OMCs raise petrol, diesel price by 90 paise per litre, 2nd hike in a week

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) increased prices of petrol and diesel by 90 paise per litre on Tuesday, marking the second hike in fuel prices in under a week, amid soaring losses due to elevated crude oil prices. The oil firms had increased fuel prices by ₹3 a litre on May 15.

With the latest hike, petrol costs ₹98.64 a litre in the national capital, from ₹97.77 a litre earlier, while diesel is priced at ₹91.58 per litre in Delhi, from ₹90.67 a litre.

According to analysts, OMCs might look at further price hikes in the coming weeks as they are still incurring steep losses on the sale of petrol, diesel, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders.

“This still does not cover the gross marketing losses on both petrol and diesel with some additional burden of currency depreciation. We believe more price hikes are expected in coming weeks as higher price increase at a single go would not be possible,” said Harshraj Aggarwal, lead analyst at Yes Securities Ltd. Following the ₹3-per-litre hike, OMCs’ under-recovery on the sale of petrol, diesel, and LPG cylinders reduced by 25 per cent to ₹750 crore per day, from ₹1,000 crore per day, said a senior government official on Monday. Union Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said on May 12 that OMCs’ under-recoveries in the first quarter of FY27 could rise to ₹2 trillion, while losses may touch ₹1 trillion, as they sell fuel at comparatively lower prices in the country.