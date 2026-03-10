Oil could hit $150/bbl, $200 possible on demand destruction: WoodMac

"Much will depend on how long the war lasts, how long the Strait of Hormuz remains closed and if the US Navy can ensure safe passage of vessels by escorting shipping. Global oil demand of 105 million barrels per day (mbpd) will still have to fall to balance the market and in our view, that will require Brent to push up at least to $150 per barrel in the coming weeks," said Simon Flowers, chairman and chief analyst at Wood Mackenzie.