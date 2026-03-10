Oil could hit $150/bbl, $200 possible on demand destruction: WoodMac

Asia, which receives the majority of Gulf crude exports, is facing severe pressure with Chinese, Indian, and other Asian buyers scrambling to secure alternative cargoes, driving up prices for West African and Latin American crude. Europe is facing especially acute challenges, too. Competition between Europe and Asia for limited non-Gulf supplies is intensifying price pressure across all regions.
"The prospect of extreme tightness in refined product markets is reflected in super-high crack spreads. Jet-fuel cracks in NW Europe have traded at $100 per barrel (implying close to $200 per barrel Brent) and diesel cracks $70 per barrel, four to five times pre-war levels," the firm said in its analysis.