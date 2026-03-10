Home / Economy / News / Oil could hit $150/bbl, $200 possible on demand destruction: WoodMac

Oil could hit $150/bbl, $200 possible on demand destruction: WoodMac

Oil prices could rise to $150 per barrel as a massive Gulf supply disruption forces demand destruction, with $200 possible if the conflict persists, says Wood Mackenzie

While oil reached $150 per barrel in inflation-adjusted terms during the 2022 Russia-Ukraine crisis, this situation could prove more severe.
Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 7:11 PM IST
With 15 million barrels per day (mbpd) of Gulf supply suddenly offline, global oil demand will need to fall to rebalance the market, a process that could require prices to reach $150 per barrel, according to global energy and natural resources consultancy firm Wood Mackenzie.
 
In an analysis, it stated the scale of disruption is unprecedented. Gulf countries produce 20 million barrels per day (mbpd) of liquids, and 15 mbpd of exports have been taken out of the global market. The industry has never faced a loss of supply volumes of this magnitude, and oil prices will continue to escalate as the conflict prolongs. 
"Much will depend on how long the war lasts, how long the Strait of Hormuz remains closed and if the US Navy can ensure safe passage of vessels by escorting shipping. Global oil demand of 105 million barrels per day (mbpd) will still have to fall to balance the market and in our view, that will require Brent to push up at least to $150 per barrel in the coming weeks," said Simon Flowers, chairman and chief analyst at Wood Mackenzie. 
At this price level, demand would fall through multiple channels including industrial users curtailing consumption, transport substitution away from oil-intensive modes, economic contraction reducing overall activity, and consumers reducing discretionary travel.
 
While oil reached $150 per barrel in inflation-adjusted terms during the 2022 Russia-Ukraine crisis, this situation could prove more severe. "Supply volumes at risk this time are dimensionally bigger and real. In our view, $200 per barrel is not outside the realms of possibility in 2026," said Flowers.
 
He also added that when the conflict ends, cranking up the supply chain will not be swift. Product barrels in storage at refineries or in ports might be moved on vessels quite quickly, but if wells are shut-in for a prolonged period, restarting production to full output could take weeks or even longer. Competition for remaining barrels has already pushed prices above $100 per barrel early this week, with markets dependent on exports particularly exposed across multiple regions.
 
Asia, which receives the majority of Gulf crude exports, is facing severe pressure with Chinese, Indian, and other Asian buyers scrambling to secure alternative cargoes, driving up prices for West African and Latin American crude. Europe is facing especially acute challenges, too. Competition between Europe and Asia for limited non-Gulf supplies is intensifying price pressure across all regions.
 
"The prospect of extreme tightness in refined product markets is reflected in super-high crack spreads. Jet-fuel cracks in NW Europe have traded at $100 per barrel (implying close to $200 per barrel Brent) and diesel cracks $70 per barrel, four to five times pre-war levels," the firm said in its analysis.
 
According to Wood Mackenzie, strategic petroleum reserves offer some relief but cannot fully offset the supply loss. IEA member countries hold stocks equivalent to 90 days of imports, but sustained releases are unprecedented and IEA members account for less than half of global demand. During the Russia-Ukraine crisis, strategic stock releases did little to prevent prices reaching $125 per barrel, and the supply gap from the Gulf shutdown is significantly larger.
 
Alternative supply sources also cannot fill the gap. While higher prices could incentivise US producers to accelerate output and forego maintenance, the Lower 48 could add only a few hundred thousand barrels per day over three to six months, a fraction of the 15 mbpd shortfall. With no supply solution available, demand destruction becomes the only rebalancing mechanism, according to Wood Mackenzie.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Oil PricesBrent crudeoil marketWest Asia

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 7:11 PM IST

