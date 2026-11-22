India's net oil and gas import bill rose 60 per cent year-on-year to $16 billion in October as Brent crude averaged $124.77 a barrel, almost double that of a year earlier, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), part of the oil ministry.

The net bill was $10.0 billion in October 2025. Crude imports alone cost $19.5 billion, against $10.4 billion a year ago, even though volumes rose only 11 per cent to 23.3 million tonnes. LNG imports cost $1.3 billion, and petroleum product exports brought in $6.3 billion.

Brent averaged $116.77 in September and $64.75 in October 2025. The Indian basket averaged $119.91 in October, against $65.08 a year earlier.

Over April-October, the net import bill reached $97.7 billion, up from $70.3 billion a year earlier. Crude imports rose 2.7 per cent in volume but cost $111.0 billion, against $72.3 billion. Consumption of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) fell 12.3 per cent in October and 15.1 per cent in April-October. The number of active domestic LPG customers stood at 32.6 crore on November 1, down from 33.4 crore on April 1, the PPAC data showed. Direct private LPG imports fell 83.8 per cent in October and 97.3 per cent in April-October. Packed domestic LPG sales by state-run companies fell 11.8 per cent in October, and bulk LPG sales fell 49.1 per cent. Auto LPG sales rose 23.9 per cent.

Imports of petroleum products fell 41.2 per cent in October and 49.3 per cent in the fiscal year so far. PPAC attributed the fiscal-year decline mainly to lower imports of LPG, pet coke and fuel oil. The International Energy Agency said in its World Energy Outlook 2026 that LPG imports fell by over 50 per cent in the first two months of shipping disruption through the Strait of Hormuz. Other fuels held up better. Diesel consumption rose 12 per cent in October to 8.5 million tonnes, petrol rose 3.5 per cent, and bitumen rose 16.5 per cent. Total petroleum product consumption rose 2.7 per cent to 20.5 million tonnes in October. It was still down 3.2 per cent in April-October at 134.2 million tonnes.