Oil prices fall after IEA proposes largest oil stock release ever

Crude oil prices have fallen dramatically over concerns of a potential supply glut amid weak demand in the international market.
Oil prices fall on report of massive IEA reserve release
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 6:46 AM IST
Oil prices ​dropped on Wednesday ​after the Wall ‌Street Journal reported the International Energy Agency has proposed the largest release of oil reserves in its history to ‌bring down crude prices that have soared amid the US-Israel war with Iran.

Brent futures were ​trading down 23 cents, or 0.26 per cent ‌lower, at $87.57 ​a barrel ‌at 0023 GMT. US West ‌Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost 37 ‌cents, or ​0.44 per cent, to ​trade at $83.08 a barrel. 

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 6:46 AM IST

